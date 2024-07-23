Department of Posts releases beta version of DIGIPIN for feedback

The Department of Posts in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has developed a National Addressing Grid- Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN), the beta version of which has been released for the public feedback.

This system is said to act as a strong and robust pillar of Geospatial Governance, leading to enhancements in public service delivery, faster emergency response and a significant boost to logistics efficiency.

The objective of the initiative is to establish a standardised, geo-coded addressing system in India, for ensuring simplified addressing solutions for citizen-centric delivery of public and private services.

The DIGIPIN layer will act as the addressing reference system which can be used for logically locating addresses with directional properties built into it due to the logical naming pattern followed in its construction. It is proposed to be fully available in the public domain and can be easily accessed by everyone.

The grid system being an addressing referencing system, can be used as the base layer for other ecosystems, including various service providers and utilities, where addressing is one of the processes in the workflow.

