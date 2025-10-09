DGCA fines IndiGo ₹20 lakh for pilot training lapses

ADVERTISEMENT
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on IndiGo for allegedly failing to use qualified simulators during pilot training sessions conducted for operations at Category C aerodromes.
In a filing to the stock exchanges, the airline confirmed that it received the DGCA order on September 26, 2025. IndiGo stated that it is contesting the penalty before the appropriate appellate authority.
“The penalty has no material impact on the company’s financials or operations,” IndiGo said in its statement, adding that the disclosure was delayed due to an unintentional internal communication lapse.
Category C aerodromes are considered challenging due to terrain, short runways, or complex approach procedures, requiring pilots to undergo specific simulator-based training and qualification. The DGCA’s action underscores its focus on maintaining stringent safety and training standards within the aviation sector.