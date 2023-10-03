comScore

Elon Musk plans to turn X Corp into an everything app; experiments with a new game video stream feature

Sharing similarities with Twitch, this service is currently accessible only to the premium subscribers of X.

Oct 3, 2023
In October 2022, Musk had hinted that he aimed at making X an everything app. Everything app is explained as creating X similar to China’s WeChat which has the presence of video streaming, payments etc in one app. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Elon Musk owned X Corp, a microblogging platform, is experimenting with a video game stream feature which is very similar to American video live streaming service Twitch. This service is currently accessible only to the premium subscribers of X.

Highlighting the feature through an anonymous account on the platform in a 54 minute Diablo IV stream, the live stream was titled, ‘Just a quick test of X video game streaming.’

The social media platform also plans to include live shopping feature on its app in collaboration with Paris Hilton, American media personality and business woman. At present, the focus of X is to bring new creators on its platform and expand its video features, stated a media report.

In October 2022, Musk had hinted that he aimed at making X an everything app. Everything app is explained as creating X similar to China’s WeChat which has the presence of video streaming, payments etc in one app.


First Published on Oct 3, 2023

