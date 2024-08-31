Emami acquires 100% stake in ‘The Man Company’ by Helios Lifestyle

Strengthening its presence in the fast-growing digital-first premium male grooming segment, Emami has acquired the 100% stake in The Man Company (TMC). Emami is already an active player in the male grooming segment through its brand Fair and Handsome.

It has entered into a binding agreement with Helios Lifestyle, known for its premium men’s grooming brand TMC to acquire 100% ownership by acquiring the balance 49.60% stake. TMC was Emami's first strategic investment in 2017, with the company becoming its subsidiary in 2022.

Helios is already a subsidiary of Emami, where Emami currently holds 50.40% stake.

TMC is a digital-first lifestyle brand, offering head-to-toe range of premium men’s grooming products in fragrances, skin care, hair care, body care and beard management categories.

The products are available across online and offline channels, all online marketplaces, including its own website, app, and Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and modern trade chains.

Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman & MD, Emami said, “We had adopted the route of strategic investments in new-age startups very early to leverage online opportunities brought about by rapid digitalisation to incubate new engines of growth. These strategic investments help us to have footprints in emerging segments that align with evolving consumer preferences."

Agarwal further added, “We will continue to explore more such opportunities for strategic investment that have synergies with our existing line of businesses.”

Hitesh Dhingra, Co-founder, Helios Lifestyle said, “As we embarked on our journey, we noticed a shift in men's grooming needs, with more men recognising the importance of looking and feeling their best. Seeing this untapped potential, we took the opportunity and started the brand and partnered with Emami as a strategic investor in 2017."