Gen Z takes charge of healthcare, survey highlights misunderstood priorities: Report

Burson’s report sheds light on Gen Z’s dual focus on mental and physical health, their skepticism of digital solutions, and the demand for greater in-person care.

By  Storyboard18Jan 17, 2025 11:57 AM
67% of Gen Z respondents feel positively about taking charge of their health, yet cite significant challenges, including high costs, misinformation, and inadequate communication.

A report by Burson, "Gen Z: Calling for Healthcare Connection and Change," uncovers a generation eager to take control of their health despite grappling with systemic barriers.

Based on a survey of 5,000 Gen Z adults (aged 18-27) across 10 countries, this study represents the largest of its kind conducted by a communications company.

Emerging from the pandemic, Gen Z is proving to be as concerned with physical health (56%) as they are with mental health (57%), with both areas a priority for 59% of respondents. This dual focus counters a common narrative that mental health exclusively dominates their healthcare concerns.

"Gen Z isn't the future of healthcare - they're the present," said Brenna Terry, Global Healthcare Client Leader at Burson. "Our research shows a significant opportunity for healthcare providers to engage with this values-driven, proactive generation to foster trust, collaboration, improved healthcare experiences."

Key findings:

67% of Gen Z respondents feel positively about taking charge of their health, yet cite significant challenges, including high costs, misinformation, and inadequate communication.

Nearly half (46%) report difficulty in receiving sufficient time and attention from healthcare providers.

Despite their reputation as a digitally native generation, Gen Z remains skeptical of tele-health solutions and online health information.

Eight in ten respondents reported encountering false or misleading health advice online. More than 60% expressed a preference for in-person appointments, valuing the respect and connection it fosters.

Gen Z is open to guidance from credible healthcare organizations. 55% believe pharmaceutical companies have the potential to meet their needs through proactive, educational, and transparent communication.

As per Decipher Health, the report further validated key findings. The AI analysis revealed a 92% believability score among Gen Z for claims that misinformation is pervasive online.

Notably, these concerns were echoed by Millennials (91%) and Gen X (89%), indicating shared frustrations across age groups.


First Published on Jan 17, 2025 11:57 AM

