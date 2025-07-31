Ghaziabad man demands Rs 5 lakh compensation after Mercedes damaged in waterlogged street

A Ghaziabad resident has served a legal notice to the local municipal commissioner seeking Rs 5 lakh in compensation after his luxury car broke down due to severe waterlogging on July 23.

Amit Kishore, a resident of Vasundhara sector 11, has served a legal notice to the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, demanding compensation of over Rs 5 lakh. He claims his Mercedes-Benz GLA 200d suffered extensive damage after it was submerged in waterlogged streets during heavy rainfall on July 23.

Holding the civic body responsible, Kishore has blamed the incident on what he describes as "gross inaction and mismanagement," sparking a sharp exchange between the two sides.

According to the legal notice, Kishore's luxury car stalled in rising floodwaters while he was returning home from Lajpat Nagar via Sahibabad.

The vehicle had to be lifted by a crane and towed to a service centre in Noida, where repair costs reportedly amounted to Rs 5 lakh. In addition to seeking compensation for the damages, Kishore is also demanding a further Rs 5 lakh for what he describes as "mental agony and harassment."

It asserts that the corporation's "breach of duty of care: caused financial, physical, and mental distress to the complainant, and it demands a response within 15 days before legal proceedings commence.

Notably, this is not the first time Kishore has raised concerns over civic maintenance. He has previously filed petitions with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), urging routine drain cleaning and the removal of encroachments in Vasundhara.

Recently, Suhel Seth shed light on the dire state of the nation's cities, describing them as "hellholes" plagued by infrastructural neglect and systemic decay.