Grasim Q1 FY26 revenue jumps 16% to ₹40,118 cr, hits ₹1.5 lakh crore TTM milestone

Grasim Industries Limited reported a strong performance in the first quarter of FY26, with consolidated revenue rising 16% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹40,118 crore, driven by robust growth in both core and new businesses. The company’s trailing twelve-month (TTM) consolidated revenue crossed the ₹1.5 lakh crore mark — doubling since FY21.
Standalone revenue for the quarter surged 34% YoY to an all-time high of ₹9,223 crore, supported by high growth in its paints and B2B e-commerce segments, along with stable performance in its core cellulosic fibres and chemicals businesses.
The cellulosic fibres segment posted a 7% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹4,043 crore, although EBITDA declined by 20% due to higher input costs and reduced export volumes.
The chemicals business recorded a 16% increase in revenue to ₹2,391 crore, while EBITDA surged by 36% on the back of stronger performance in caustic soda and chlorine derivatives.
The building materials segment delivered a 22% rise in revenue to ₹23,733 crore, driven by growth across cement, paints, and B2B e-commerce. UltraTech Cement volumes were up 9.7% year-on-year, and ready-mix concrete sales rose by 20%. The segment’s EBITDA increased by 48% compared to the previous year.
The paints business, operating under the Birla Opus brand, achieved double-digit quarter-on-quarter growth, expanding its distribution network to over 8,000 towns. According to internal estimates, Birla Opus is now ranked as India’s third-largest decorative paints brand.
The B2B e-commerce platform, Birla Pivot, maintained steady growth and is on track to achieve ₹8,500 crore in revenue by FY27. The platform offers over 40,000 SKUs across 35 categories, sourced from more than 300 leading Indian and international brands.
In financial services, Aditya Birla Capital grew its lending portfolio by 30% year-on-year to ₹1,65,832 crore, while total assets under management rose 20% to ₹5,53,504 crore.
Consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹6,430 crore, up 36% YoY, led by higher profitability in cement and chemicals. Net profit (owner’s share) grew 32% to ₹1,419 crore despite ongoing investments in the paints segment under the ‘Birla Opus’ brand.
The company strengthened its renewable energy footprint, with renewable power contributing 23% of total capacity and recycled water usage at 48% of total consumption. Grasim also inaugurated its ‘Reviva-M’ unit to recycle consumer textiles into high-quality fibres.
Looking ahead, Grasim expects to benefit from India’s infrastructure growth, manufacturing push, financial system formalisation, and rising disposable incomes. Strategic capital deployment and diversified growth engines position it to participate actively in the “Viksit Bharat” vision.