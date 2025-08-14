Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Digitech acquires ₹31 cr office space in Mumbai’s Chandivali

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, have expanded their commercial property portfolio in Mumbai. Their company, HRX Digitech LLP, has purchased three office units in the city’s Chandivali area for ₹31 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The newly acquired units are located on the first floor of the Boomerang building in Andheri East’s Chandivali locality. Spread across 13,546 sq ft, the deal was registered on July 9, 2025. The transaction included a stamp duty payment of ₹1.86 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000. Sellers in the deal include Manish Krishangopal Bazari, Shalini Manish Bazari, and Bazspace Pvt. Ltd.

This isn’t the Roshans’ first investment in the same building. In September 2024, HRX Digitech purchased five office units on the fifth floor of the Boomerang building for ₹37.75 crore. Those units spanned 17,389 sq ft and involved a stamp duty of ₹2.26 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000.

The father-son duo has also been active in residential property transactions. In 2024, they sold three apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri area for a total of ₹6.75 crore.

In one deal, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1,025 sq ft apartment in Veejays Niwas CHS, Andheri West, along with two parking spaces, to Sonali Ajmera for ₹3.75 crore. The transaction, registered on May 25, carried a stamp duty of ₹18.75 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

In another sale, he disposed of a 625 sq ft apartment in Raheja Classique, Andheri West, for ₹2.20 crore to buyers Jeevan Bhavanani, Shilpa Wadhwani, and Gaurav Wadhwani. This deal was registered on May 17, with a stamp duty payment of ₹13.20 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000.