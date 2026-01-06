Cyber incident hits JLR Q3 FY26, wholesale sales fall 59,200 units

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a sharp decline in wholesale and retail sales in the third quarter of FY26, impacted by a cyber incident and the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of upcoming launches.

According to an exchange filing, wholesale volumes for the three months ended December 31, 2025, stood at 59,200 units (excluding the Chery JLR China joint venture), marking a 43.3% year-on-year decline and a 10.6% sequential drop from Q2 FY26.

The decline was broad-based across key markets. North America saw wholesale volumes fall 64.4% year-on-year, followed by Europe at 47.6% and China at 46%, while the UK reported a marginal decline of 0.9%. The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models accounted for 74.3% of total wholesale volumes during the quarter, up from 70.3% in the year-ago period. Year-to-date wholesale volumes stood at 212,600 units, down 26.6% year-on-year.

Retail sales for the quarter came in at 79,600 units (including the Chery JLR China JV), down 25.1% year-on-year and 6.7% sequentially. Retail volumes declined across all major markets, with North America down 37.7%, Europe 26.9%, China 18.4% and the UK 13.3%. On a year-to-date basis, retail volumes declined 19.1% to 259,400 units.

JLR said production normalised only by mid-November following the cyber incident, with additional time required to distribute vehicles globally, weighing on quarterly volumes. The company also cited the impact of incremental US tariffs on exports during the period.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 10:11 AM