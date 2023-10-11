comScore

How it Works

India to become a USD 30-trillion economy by 2050; country's inflation rate to be about 6 percent

As per HDFC Bank chairman and former economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty, if this kind of pace continues for some years, India's with per capita income will be USD 21,000.

By  Storyboard18Oct 11, 2023 3:19 PM
India to become a USD 30-trillion economy by 2050; country's inflation rate to be about 6 percent
As per IMF’s estimates in July, India's GDP forecast stood at 6.1 per cent for 2023-24. (Representative image by Alexander Mils via Unsplash)

India is expected to become a USD 30-trillion economy by 2050 pushed by robust consumption and exports, according to HDFC Bank chairman and former economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty.

International financial institutions have projected India's growth to be around 6.3 per cent this year and inflation at about 6 per cent, so nominal GDP would be around 10-12 per cent, Chakraborty said.

He added, "If this kind of pace continues for some years, it will make India a USD 30-trillion economy by 2045-50 with per capita income of USD 21,000.”

On Tuesday, International Monetary Fund (IMF) levered up India's GDP projection marginally by 0.2 per cent to 6.3 per cent even as it cut the global growth forecast to 3 per cent. As per IMF’s estimates in July, India's GDP forecast stood at 6.1 per cent for 2023-24. But, this is lower than the RBI's latest estimate of 6.5 per cent for the current financial year. Last week, the World Bank retained India's growth forecast at 6.3 per cent for the current financial year on the back of robust service activities despite global headwinds.

India, which occupies majority of the South Asia region, is expected to grow at 6.3 per cent in 2023-24, India Development Update of the World Bank said. Last month, Asian Development Bank (ADB) marginally lowered India's growth forecast to 6.3 per cent for the current financial year.


Tags
First Published on Oct 11, 2023 3:19 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

How India won the rights for IOC session and Nita Ambani’s role | Explained

How India won the rights for IOC session and Nita Ambani’s role | Explained

How it Works

ED arrests four Vivo executives, including one Chinese national

ED arrests four Vivo executives, including one Chinese national

How it Works

Credo Brands Marketing, RBZ Jewellers get Sebi nod for IPO plans

Credo Brands Marketing, RBZ Jewellers get Sebi nod for IPO plans

How it Works

How AI is shaping the next era of content monetization

How AI is shaping the next era of content monetization

How it Works

Ambani’s stars align; beats Adani to become India’s richest individual

Ambani’s stars align; beats Adani to become India’s richest individual

How it Works

IPG Mediabrands releases first 'Media Responsibility Index' in collaboration with MAGNA

IPG Mediabrands releases first 'Media Responsibility Index' in collaboration with MAGNA

How it Works

TV and OTT content influences perception about mental health, say 82 percent Indians: ITC Survey

TV and OTT content influences perception about mental health, say 82 percent Indians: ITC Survey