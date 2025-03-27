Kunal Kamra calls out T-Series for copyright notice over "gaddar" video

ADVERTISEMENT
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who recently found himself at the center of a controversy after an alleged joke aimed at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, is now embroiled in a new issue involving copyright infringement.
On Wednesday, Kamra took to his social media platform X to announce that T-Series had issued a copyright infringement notice against his parody video.
In his post, Kamra shared a screenshot showing that his video had been flagged by YouTube for a copyright violation.
He strongly asserted that he had not used any original lyrics or instrumental from the song in question. "I haven’t used the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song. If you take this video down every cover song/dance video can be taken down. Creators please take note of it," he wrote.
Kamra further criticized the situation, expressing frustration with what he described as monopolistic practices in the Indian entertainment industry. "Having said that every monopoly in India is nothing short of Mafia so please watch/download this special before it’s taken down," he added, urging his followers to view the video before it is removed from the platform.
This latest clash follows a heated episode last week when Kamra’s stand-up routine incited anger from supporters of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
In the act, Kamra performed a song mocking Shinde, which led to protests by Shiv Sena activists. The protesters, furious with Kamra’s remarks, vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, Mumbai, where he had performed. The incident has sparked intense debates about free speech and comedy’s role in political discourse.
Despite the backlash, Kamra has stood firm, refusing to apologize. In a late-night statement on Monday, he emphasized, “I will not apologise or hide under the bed waiting for the controversy to die down.”
The comedian also faces legal action as Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed a complaint, resulting in an FIR being registered against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks about Shinde.
Kamra, currently in Puducherry, has been asked to appear before the Khar police within a week, according to police sources.