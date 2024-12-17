Less than 2% of higher education institutes offer work-linked degrees: TeamLease report

Less than 2 percent of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) offer work-linked degrees, according to a report by learning and employability solution provider TeamLease Edtech. The firm added that 85 percent of surveyed students have demanded work-linked degrees in higher education institutes.

80 percent of the respondents believe that work experience on their CV improves their chances of securing high-paying jobs, while 40 percent identify financial independence as a key driver behind their preference for work-linked degrees, the survey mentioned. Moreover, 66 percent of students value flexibility in learning schedules, and 56 percent are drawn to on-the-job mentorship.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech said, “The overwhelming student interest in Work-Linked Degrees highlights a tremendous opportunity for HEIs to reimagine their offerings. However, the low adoption rate by institutions is a significant challenge. Work-linked programs are a transformative model that empowers students with industry-relevant skills while creating a credible pipeline of job-ready talent. Universities must embrace this change to ensure their graduates are future-ready".

The survey also revealed the appeal of learning flexibility and on-the-job mentorship, which are key attractions for students, with 66 percent and 56 percent respectively, citing these as primary motivators. According to the TeamLease data, IT and marketing roles dominate internship preferences, with 25 percent of students gravitating toward tech positions and 24 percent toward marketing, followed by opportunities in Banking and Finance (19 percent).