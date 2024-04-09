MeitY forms five new working groups for data privacy, security, and e-governance efficiency

The Indian government is taking a proactive approach to the digital age by establishing five working groups under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). According to media reports, these groups will delve into critical areas like data anonymization, zero-trust architecture, and security for internet-of-things (IoT) devices and mobile devices.

Their primary objective is to develop and implement clear guidelines that will streamline the implementation of e-governance projects across various ministries and departments. Additionally, existing guidelines for mobile security and online learning systems will be revised to reflect advancements in technology.

The Ministry of Information Technology is actively working alongside all relevant ministries for the project. According to ministry officials the idea of proactive approach ensures they stay ahead of potential challenges by anticipating them and developing solutions before they arise.