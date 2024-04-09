comScore            

      MeitY forms five new working groups for data privacy, security, and e-governance efficiency

      These efforts will ultimately contribute to an updated India Digital System Architecture, a project whose initial draft was released in 2022 for public feedback.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 9, 2024 9:23 AM
      The Ministry of Information Technology is actively working alongside all relevant ministries for the project. (Representative image by Steve Johnson via Unsplash)

      The Indian government is taking a proactive approach to the digital age by establishing five working groups under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). According to media reports, these groups will delve into critical areas like data anonymization, zero-trust architecture, and security for internet-of-things (IoT) devices and mobile devices.

      Their primary objective is to develop and implement clear guidelines that will streamline the implementation of e-governance projects across various ministries and departments. Additionally, existing guidelines for mobile security and online learning systems will be revised to reflect advancements in technology.

      The Ministry of Information Technology is actively working alongside all relevant ministries for the project. According to ministry officials the idea of proactive approach ensures they stay ahead of potential challenges by anticipating them and developing solutions before they arise.

      Currently, reports on data anonymization and mobile security guidelines are undergoing review. Meanwhile, work continues on crafting guidelines for zero-trust architecture, online exams, and IoT devices. These efforts will ultimately contribute to an updated India Digital System Architecture, a project whose initial draft was released in 2022 for public feedback.


      First Published on Apr 9, 2024 9:23 AM

