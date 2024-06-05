MIB’s Anurag Thakur: I am feeling emotional, happy and proud

Anurag Thakur said, “I am feeling emotional, happy, and proud. I express my deepest gratitude to the people of my Hamirpur parliamentary constituency for showing faith in me for the 5th consecutive time, for their immense love, blessings, and support, and for this historic victory. I am proud that the people of my constituency have further strengthened the trust that the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Honorable National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda ji, Honorable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, and the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party have placed in me. This victory is the victory of the people of my Hamirpur constituency and all the party workers. I am committed to fulfilling the hopes, aspirations, and duties with greater responsibility and to taking the region to new heights of development. I am proud that along with the entire country, Devbhoomi Himachal and my Hamirpur constituency are playing their full part in making respected Modi ji the Prime Minister again."