      This initiative aims to empower approximately 25 lakh women across India, providing them with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to start and grow successful businesses.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 1, 2024 10:16 AM
      NSDC, Britannia join hands to empower women entrepreneurs
      The program has been launched with the introduction of complimentary self-learning basic entrepreneurship courses available in multiple languages on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

      The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has unveiled the Women Entrepreneurship Program. This initiative, aims to tackle the challenges faced by women in entrepreneurship by offering crucial skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities.

      The program has been launched with the introduction of complimentary self-learning basic entrepreneurship courses available in multiple languages on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). Upon completion of these courses, participants will receive a co-branded certificate from NSDC, Britannia Industries and National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), acknowledging their entrepreneurial skills and competencies.

      The initiative will culminate in a grand finale where the top 50 contestants will present their business ideas to a distinguished jury. To further encourage innovation and excellence, Britannia Industries will award financial grants of 10 lakh rupees each to 10 of the most successful contestants.

      At the launch of this program, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, GOI said, “It is our privilege that Britannia has partnered with us, focusing on women entrepreneurship.We have achieved significant progress in entrepreneurship through NIESBUD and special programs with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development and other ministries. We are also collaborating closely with other corporates and government departments, to provide skill training to women's self-help groups, whether individually or collectively, and to help organize them into various business entities.In the skilling segment, under Jan Shikshan Sansthan, 82% of our trainees are women. In the PMKVY short-term training program, close to 45% of the participants are women.”

      Echoing this sentiment, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, COO (Officiating CEO), NSDC & MD, NSDC International stated, “Today, this program is about women-led entrepreneurship and aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision for women development. One of the most important component of this is that private and public sector organisation are going together telling women to have entrepreneurial ambitions. From Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao to Lakhpati Didi, India has travelled a lot of distance when it comes to women development.”

      Speaking about Britannia’s motivation to join forces with NSDC, Shri Rajneet Singh Kohli, CEO and Executive Director, Britannia Industries, said “Britannia Marie Gold’s vision is to help women entrepreneurs to soar together to do more. Our MoU with the National Skill Development Corporation is a game-changer for women's empowerment in India. By providing free courses and advanced training to millions of aspiring women entrepreneurs, we are not just opening doors but breaking down barriers. This partnership amplifies our commitment to creating a nurturing ecosystem where women can lead, innovate, and drive our economy forward. Together, we are empowering women to reach their full potential.”

      Aligning with the government’s commitment to fostering women's entrepreneurship, this program will be implemented in multiple phases to ensure comprehensive support and maximum impact.NSDC will conduct periodic impact assessments to evaluate the success and sustainability of the supported businesses, ensuring the program’s long-term effectiveness.


      First Published on Aug 1, 2024 10:12 AM

