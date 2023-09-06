PM Modi: Today, India is known for its tech talent and tech prowess

“For a long time, India was globally known for its tech talent. Today, it is known for both its tech talent and tech prowess, especially in digital public infrastructure,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive Moneycontrol interview with Network18 editors.

Days before world leaders arrive in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders' Summit, PM Modi spoke to Moneycontrol about his vision for India’s role in a world riven by geopolitical uncertainties, the need for credible global institutions and dangers from financially irresponsible policies.

When asked about India’s position and contribution on a global stage as a pioneer in creating and deploying digital public infrastructure at a scale never seen before, whether it is UPI or Aadhaar or ONDC, PM Modi said, “As you mentioned, a number of initiatives and platforms that took off over the last 9 years are having a multiplier effect on the economy. However, India’s tech revolution has not only had an economic impact but also a deep social impact.”

PM Modi highlighted that technology is a means to empower people, reach the unreached and take growth and welfare to the last mile.

Addressing the importance of the Jan Dhan – Aadhaar – Mobile (JAM) Trinity, PM Modi said that “even the poorest and the most vulnerable are feeling empowered because no one can snatch their rights away.”The way technology helped us reach crores of people during the pandemic with assistance will always be remembered.”

PM Modi stressed how digital transactions have played a role in the growth of India and talked about how foreign delegates who visit India today are amazed to see street vendors asking customers to pay through a QR code through UPI. “No wonder, India accounted for almost half of the real-time digital transactions that happened in the world! Even other countries are keen on associating with the UPI, so much so that Indians find themselves having the option of paying through UPI even outside India!,” he said.

PM Modi placed emphasis on how currently lakhs of small entrepreneurs are getting the benefit of having a level playing field in becoming a part of public procurement through the Government e-Marketplace.

“During the pandemic, it was a tech platform COWIN which helped us take over 200 crore vaccine doses to the people, free of cost. We also made the platform open-source for the whole world to use,” stated PM Modi.

PM Modi also addressed ONDC and said that it is a futuristic initiative that will revolutionise the tech field by creating a level playing field on digital platforms for a number of different stakeholders.

While talking about the need for India’s achievements impacting and influencing the world, PM Modi talked about drones empowering people with property rights through SWAMITVA scheme.

PM Modi further stated, “Looking at India, countries of the Global South are excited about the opportunity of empowering the poor at a much faster rate, without any leakages, due to technology. This will give momentum to their growth.”

He also talked about how being recognised for India’s abilities in the tech domain is leading to India’s vision for the future of global technology being welcomed at various global platforms.

He cited the G20 Presidency example and highlighted that a framework to govern digital public infrastructure has been adopted by the Digital Economy Ministers, laying the foundations for the One Future Alliance.