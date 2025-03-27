            
Prasar Bharati releases LCN line-up for successful MPEG-2 auction bidders

Prasar Bharati has shared the list of 94 LCN (Logical Channel Number) for successful bidders of MPEG-2 channels, effective April 1, 2025.

By  Akanksha NagarMar 27, 2025 4:18 PM
Around 12 new LCNs allotted in MPEG-2 DD Freedish slots, Prasar Bharati revealed.

Prasar Bharati has issued the LCN(Logical Channel Number) line up of MPEG-2 channels, which are effective from April, 1, 2025. Around 12 new LCNs have been allotted to the successful bidders of the MPEG-2 auctions.

New LCNs include Action Cinema, Zee Anmol, Shemaroo Marathibana, Sadhna Gold, Manoranjan Prime, Colors Rishtey, Sony Pal and NDTV India, among others.

60 television channels won the MPEG-2 slot for the period April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, in the recently concluded DD Free Dish online e-auction, according to Prasar Bharati.

In February, the pubcaster officially released the list of channels that won MPEG-2 slot during the e-auction. The channels list includes Colors Rishtey, Dangal, Nazara, Shemaroo TV, Shemaroo Umang, Sony Pal, Aaj Tak, ABP News, Good News Today, India TV, NDTV India, News 18 India, Republic TV Bharat and Times Now Navbharat, among others.

Prasar Bharati invited applications for the MPEG-2 slots on January 9 and had introduced ‘e-Auction Methodology for allotment of slots on DD Free Dish platform 2025, according to which the participation fee for MPEG-2 slots was Rs 1.50 crore while of MPEG-4 slots is Rs 3 Lakhs. International Public Broadcasters permitted under relevant guidelines are also eligible to participate in e-auction.

In the 2024 MPEG-2 e-auction, Prasar Bharati reportedly earned Rs 1,156 crore from selling 64 slots.


First Published on Mar 27, 2025 4:13 PM

