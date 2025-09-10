PVR INOX bets on 'Smart Screens'; Re-release revenue to fall to 3–5%

ADVERTISEMENT
After a year dominated by re-releases, PVR INOX is moving towards a new model 'Smart Screens' to expand access and democratize cinema-going across India. In 2024, re-releases made up 6% of overall revenues of the business as the year saw multiple movies being re-release with some even having more footfall than newer release. However, this year in 2025 it would be merely 3-5%.
“At max, 3–5% would be the revenue from re-release. If an old film has viability, we’ll release it but re-releases can’t form more than 5% of revenues. Last year it was higher because we had no new content,” Pramod Arora, CEO – Growth & Investment at PVR INOX told Storyboard18.
Now, PVR INOX is shifting focus to the Smart Screen initiative, which is a 3-5 screen modal, designed to provide more showcasing opportunities for the surge of fresh films hitting the pipeline. With 30–35% cheaper ticket and concession prices, Smart Screens would be affordable, digital-first, and inclusive, targeting value-conscious, young and regional audiences, Arora explained.
In Q1 FY26, the company posted a 23.4% year-on-year jump in revenue to Rs 1,501 crore while the advertising revenue grew 17.3% YoY, reaching Rs 109 crore. Revenue from film production and distribution was Rs 122 crore.
Arora revealed that 60-65% of the revenue comes from Box-office, followed by 30-35% from concessions and the remaining 5% from advertisements. "With the Smart Screen, the volume of concessions is expected to expand," he added.
Further, the company plans 50 Smart Screens in first year, followed by 100 in the next year. Alongside, it plans to add 220 full-service screens. For FY2025–26, it will roll out 100–120 screens, beginning with 30–50 in the first phase, in partnership with shopping centres, hypermarkets and food courts in smaller towns while Smart Screens will follow a franchisee-owned, company-operated model. Notedly, the first screen is expected to launch by December 2025 or April 2026 at the latest.
“India produces the highest number of films but still ranks 8th or 9th at the box office. Many filmmakers never make a second film because they don’t get showcasing. Smart Screens fix that gap,” Arora noted.
