India leads global peers in workplace Gen AI adoption, EY survey shows

India is outperforming global peers in the effective use of generative artificial intelligence at work, with employees reporting stronger gains in productivity, decision-making and quality of output, according to a new survey by EY.

The EY 2025 Work Reimagined Survey, released on December 22, showed India leading the firm’s AI Advantage score at 53, significantly higher than the global average of 34. The score measures the real-world impact of AI in the workplace by quantifying outcomes such as time saved by employees, placing India among the most effective markets globally in translating AI adoption into measurable benefits.

The sixth edition of the survey covered 15,000 employees and 1,500 employers across 29 markets. In India, the study surveyed 800 employees and 50 employers.

The findings showed that around 62 per cent of Indian employees use generative AI regularly at work. About 90 per cent of employers and 86 per cent of employees in India said AI has had a positive impact on productivity. On decision-making, 75 per cent of employees and 72 per cent of employers stated that generative AI improves the quality of decisions, marking a key differentiator from global markets where adoption remains uneven.

Improvements were also reported in the quality of output, with 82 per cent of employees and 92 per cent of employers in India saying AI has had a positive effect on the standard of work delivered.

Despite strong awareness and adoption, the survey flagged a persistent gap between intent and action on skills development. While 87 per cent of employees and 90 per cent of employers in India said learning new skills is essential, most employees globally spend fewer than 40 hours a year on AI learning.

The survey further showed that employees who invest more time in AI learning report a lower intent to leave their organisations and save more hours at work, reinforcing the productivity impact of structured skilling initiatives.

Commenting on the findings, Anurag Malik, Partner and National Leader, People Consulting at EY India, said organisations are taking a more intentional approach to balancing productivity, skills and employee experience. He stated that the real impact of AI comes from how employers strengthen talent health and workforce capability, rather than from technology adoption alone.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 3:59 PM