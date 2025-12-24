Starlink adds one million users in under seven weeks, crosses nine million globally

Starlink had around eight million users on November 5, indicating that the service has added roughly 20,000 new customers every day over the past seven weeks.

SpaceX’s satellite internet service Starlink has added one million new customers in less than seven weeks, taking its total user base to more than nine million worldwide. The company shared the update on X on Monday evening, informing that Starlink is now available across 155 markets globally.

According to the update, Starlink had around eight million users on November 5, indicating that the service has added roughly 20,000 new customers every day over the past seven weeks. The service is currently used by more than nine million people across 155 countries and territories.

Starlink operates using a network of thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites that beam internet connectivity from space, unlike conventional broadband services that rely on underground cables or overhead lines. This model has made the service particularly attractive in remote and underserved regions, including islands, mountainous areas, forested regions and smaller towns with limited access to traditional high-speed internet infrastructure.

The pace of growth in 2025 has been significant. According to a Moneycontrol report, Starlink had 4.6 million users in December 2024. The figure rose to seven million by August 2025 and has now crossed nine million by late December 2025. Elon Musk has recently said that Starlink has become the largest revenue-generating business for SpaceX.

The service has also gained traction among commercial airlines. Around 24 airlines globally have informed that they plan to adopt Starlink-powered in-flight Wi-Fi, which could allow passengers to stream content, conduct video calls and browse the internet seamlessly while airborne.

Data from Cloudflare, which tracks global internet activity, showed that Starlink internet usage more than doubled in 2025, indicating increased reliance on the service for activities such as entertainment, online meetings, gaming, education and everyday connectivity.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 3:53 PM