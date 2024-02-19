RBI provides update on Paytm payments bank: Deadline extended, merchant options clarified

Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank in January, confusion remained about the platform's future services. Last week, the RBI released FAQs clarifying the situation.

Twenty-five percent of the merchant base at Paytm is in the process of migrating to Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM application app. And, this is likely to increase further. In other parts of the country, the competitors of Paytm are making efforts to win over merchants.

It has been stated that several players such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and banks such as HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) are deploying several thousand salesforce to attract merchants which include kirana stores and retailers.