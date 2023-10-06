Rise in demand for homestays during Cricket World Cup

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has led to a strong increase in booking demand for homestays with more travellers exploring alternate accommodations, as per reports.

With higher demand, the supply for this segment has also increased especially during the period when the cricket tournament is being held from October to November 19 in India.

Homestays, traditionally favored in leisure destinations, are currently enjoying strong interest across all cities hosting (World Cup) matches, said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, of MakeMyTrip, as per reports.

"Cricket fans are booking varied alternate accommodation options as seen by the booking contribution pie. In the alternate accommodation segment, hostels have emerged most popular for World Cup stay bookings, followed by apartments, and homestays. Unique stays and villas have a smaller contribution so far," he said.

He added that the advance purchase window for homestays has increased in cities hosting matches. "Previously, only 13 percent of bookings were made in advance (over 30 days prior to check-in), as compared to 22 percent for the cricket tournament. Also, October check-in bookings are demonstrating longer average lengths of stay, particularly in hostels and homestays, with hostels increasing from 1.6 to 2.3 nights and homestays from 2.1 to 2.4 nights," he added.

The travel firm added that the significant surge in search of homestay properties for October and November in select cities across the country is a good sign and indicates that cricket fans are more willing than ever to explore homestays as an accommodation option.

According to Airbnb, the surge in searches for stays in India during the (World Cup) tournament days, has made the country as the go to destination for cricket fans from all over the world. "Leading the pack are fans from the United Kingdom, followed by supporters from Australia and New Zealand," the hospitality firm said.