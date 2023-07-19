Storyboard18 presents Brand Blitz Quiz: The ultimate showdown of brands, marketing and campaigns

Get ready for Brand Blitz Quiz, an exciting new nationwide quiz competition! Presented by Storyboard18 in partnership with India Wants To Know, this action-packed quiz show will put your brand knowledge and skills to the test.

Hosted online by QM Sai Ganesh, founder of India Wants To Know and former brand head of Dunzo, Brand Blitz Quiz is India's first panel business quiz show. Each round will feature industry experts and celebrity panelists from the business and brand world, infusing excitement with their expertise and insights.

This thrilling quiz is open to both corporates and college students across India. Don't miss the chance to showcase your brand knowledge and test your skills against other enthusiasts.

Brand Blitz Quiz commences on August 20th, starting with the National Prelims - a software-based round. The excitement continues with 4 Regional Finals, leading to the Grand National Brand Blitz Finale, all live-streamed on CNBC TV-18's YouTube Channel.

With incredible prizes worth over 1.5 lacs up for grabs, the stakes have never been higher! The National Finale Winner will receive Rs. 50,000, the First Runner-Up Rs. 30,000, and the Second Runner-Up Rs. 10,000. All Regional Final winners will be rewarded with Rs. 10,000 each, courtesy of Ajio e-vouchers.

Mark your calendars for the following dates:

National Brand Blitz Prelims - August 20 (software-based)

Regional Brand Blitz Final #1 - South Zone - August 27

Regional Brand Blitz Final #2 - North Zone - September 3

Regional Brand Blitz Final #3 - East Zone - September 10

Regional Brand Blitz Final #4 - West Zone - September 17

National Brand Blitz Finale - September 24