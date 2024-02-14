comScore

Sun TV Q3 FY24 results: Total income rises to Rs.1,014 crore

The earnings per share for the current quarter rose by 5.05 percent to Rs.11.10 as against Rs.10.56 for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2022.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2024 10:28 PM
The earnings per share for the current quarter rose by 5.05 % to Rs.11.10 as against Rs.10.56 for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2022. (Image source: YouTube)

Sun TV Network Limited operates Satellite Television Channels across six languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi, airs FM radio stations across India and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League, SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa’s T20 League and the Digital OTT Platform Sun NXT.

For the quarter ended 31st December 2023, the total income was up 6.63 percent at Rs.1,014.81 crs for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 as against Rs 951.71 crs for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December2022 and the Revenues were up 3.26 percent at Rs. 885.48 crores as against Rs. 857.51 crores for the quarter ended 31st December’2022.

The Profit Before Tax went up by 6.18 percent at Rs 591.31 crs for the current quarter as against Rs.556.91 crs during the previous quarter ended 31st December 2022 and the Profit after Taxes for the quarter ended 31st December’2023 was up by 5.05 percent to Rs.437.34 crores as against Rs.416.32 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2022.

The earnings per share for the current quarter rose by 5.05 % to Rs.11.10 as against Rs.10.56 for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2022.


First Published on Feb 14, 2024 9:23 PM

