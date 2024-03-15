TikTok to take on Instagram by launching new photo sharing platform

TikTok is geared up to challenge Instagram by unveiling its photo-sharing application, ‘TikTok Photos’. This strategic initiative demonstrates TikTok's determination to directly rival Instagram, particularly following the popularity of Instagram's Reels feature, aimed at countering TikTok's dominance in video content. By introducing TikTok Photos, the platform seeks to broaden its influence in static image sharing, heightening the rivalry between these leading social media platforms in the visual content arena.

According to findings in the TikTok app's code, TikTok is reportedly in the process of developing its own photo-sharing application. Reports indicate that within TikTok's APK file, an installable format for Android devices, there are indications and icons referencing the upcoming app named TikTok Photos.

The description suggests that this app could target individuals who share a similar interest in photo-based content.

According to TechCrunch, the latest version 33.8.5 description states that TikTok Photos is a new photo-sharing platform designed to connect creators who have common interests, whether they are global travellers, food bloggers, or simply individuals who enjoy sharing moments from their lives.

Additionally, it was mentioned that TikTok Photos is an ‘all new photo-sharing platform’ that offers users a simplified means to explore and enjoy photo content.

The code implies that the new app will feature a user-friendly interface that promotes seamless integration with the primary TikTok platform, enabling users to effortlessly share content across both applications. The APK also includes an icon representing the potential TikTok Photos service, featuring the classic colours associated with the original TikTok app.

The ByteDance-owned platform, TikTok, is expanding its competitive scope by venturing into various sectors. In addition to planning to challenge YouTube with extended 30-minute videos, the platform introduced text posts last July to rival platforms like X and Threads. This update not only enabled users to share photo posts within the network but also hinted at the company's potential development of a separate platform aimed at elevating the visibility of photos. Moreover, TikTok previously launched TikTok Music as a direct competitor to established music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

While specific details regarding the official release date and availability of TikTok Photos remain undisclosed, speculation is widespread about an imminent launch event. However, this anticipation arises amidst mounting challenges for the company, as it faces increased scrutiny from US lawmakers.