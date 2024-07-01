UFO Moviez launches insights platform 'ProCAT' for cinema advertisers

UFO Moviez today announced their latest offering “ProCAT”, a web-based data analysis platform that will measure number of footfalls, and provide cinema advertisers with data-driven insights to make informed decisions to plan, review, update and evaluate their cinema ad campaigns. ProCAT’s platform will allow advertisers to craft highly targeted and effective campaigns that resonate with their target audience.

The newly launched ProCAT encapsulates advantages of programmatic advertising and applies it to the cinema medium. ProCAT has the ability to share estimated data for the performance of the movies and the audiences garnered by the screens for a specific movie, city, state and region. It will also be of vital help for campaign planning with accurate knowledge of movie performance, helping advertisers to measure audience at theaters, and will assess campaign ROI.

Siddharth Bhardwaj Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Enterprise Sales, UFO Moviez“ Traditional cinema campaigns originally relied only on a single measure of success, viz playback of ads. ProCATis designed to help advertisers plan campaigns to reach a specific targeted audience set and has the capability to measure the performance of the campaign. Advertisers can measure costs and ROI similar to programmatic digital ads. ProCAT also allows advertisers to compare their multiple campaigns and determine which strategies worked most effectively and in which region.”

Key salient features of the tool include ability to plan short term and long term cinema campaigns;instant budget estimates with reach and cost can be derived.Users can choose from the entire screen universe, and filters can be added to include specific screens, by ticket prices, screen quality and much more. ProCAT can provide detailed Evaluation reports which include weekly review of ongoing campaigns, audience measurement, in-depth analysis of admissions to theatres and collections of various movies.

Sachiin Guptaa National Head – Programmatic Cinema, further added, “ProCAT will be a disrupter in the field of Indian Cinema Advertising, with real time information available to the advertisers. This will enable them to modify the existing budgets and plan for better scheduling to maximise the ROI. We feel ProCAT will go a long way in being the key force for brands and advertisers to invest in Cinema Adverts.”