Protean powers ONDC-compliant ecommerce feature on Waves OTT platform

Protean eGov Technologies Limited, a company in digital public infrastructure and a pioneer in developing innovative citizen–centric e-governance solutions, has powered ONDC-compliant e-commerce feature on Waves - an OTT platform launched by Prasar Bharati.

As per the company, this ONDC-compliant buyer application, powered by Protean, will enable Waves’ users to browse and buy products, across categories live on the ONDC network, while enjoying their favourite movies or TV shows.

Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO, Protean eGov Technologies said, “Today’s digital consumer is constantly seeking newer services that makes life convenient and easy, and OTT has brought about that transformation in content viewing. With over 597Mn subscribers in India in the OTT space today, the opportunity to mix entertainment and shopping has never been bigger, to boost both engagement and ecommerce experience. The success of this pioneering initiative has immense potential to democratize ecommerce and building a level playing field for entities across sectors.”

Notedly, this is the first time in India that an OTT player has integrated commerce experience with content, to make it a seamless experience for its users.

"Integrating e-commerce into an OTT platform like WAVES is a milestone for India’s digital ecosystem. With the ONDC Network already driving innovation across domains such as multi-modal mobility, this latest initiative disrupts the OTT space by creating a unified experience where entertainment meets commerce. WAVES allows users to watch their favourite content while seamlessly discovering and purchasing products. The ONDC Network enables this transformation by connecting sellers from across the country with consumers directly. WAVES sets a precedent for the convergence of technology, culture, and commerce, paving the way for future innovations," T. Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC added.

Protean is the Technology Service Provider (TSP) for ONDC-powered Buyer application on Waves. As the TSP, Protean will handle all future enhancements (as per ONDC requirements) and the technological maintenance of the Shop interface within the application, to ensure a convenient user interface and a seamless user experience for Waves’ users.

Sanjay Rakesh, MD & CEO, CSC SPV, said, "We are proud to collaborate with Protean eGov Technologies and Prasar Bharati on this ground breaking initiative that seamlessly combines entertainment with e-commerce. At CSC, our mission is rooted in empowering rural communities and marginalized groups through digital inclusion, ensuring they have access to essential services and opportunities. This unique integration on the Waves platform underscores the transformative power of digital public infrastructure, bringing technology closer to millions in rural India and creating avenues for digital empowerment."