98 percent of GenZ and millennials consume mobile videos daily

Snap Inc. unveiled its latest study, Mobile Video Trends 2023 for India, which provides captivating insights into the critical mobile video trends among Gen Z and Millennial consumers in India. This comprehensive research sheds light on the dynamic evolution of the mobile video landscape, its growing popularity over other mediums, and its significant impact among the younger generation, helping marketers engage with their audiences more effectively.

Gen Z and Millennials Make Smartphones Reign Supreme in Video Viewing

Smartphones have emerged as the primary destination for video viewing for Gen Z and Millennials. Findings reveal that 98 percent of Gen Z and Millennials watch mobile videos daily. It also found that 4 in 5 consumers prefer watching shorter shows or bite-size highlights of their favorite TV shows on smartphones. Notably, a majority of the individuals in this demographic frequently watch videos on their smartphones, while television often acts as mere background noise. In this context, the report revealed that viewers are 1.2 times more likely to give their undivided attention to videos on mobile devices compared to traditional television.

Mobile Video: A Prime Opportunity for Brands to Establish Connections

Mobile video presents a significant opportunity for brands to build relationships with consumers. Consumers love the mobile video format for its relevance, access to diverse perspectives, connection capabilities, and quality. 97 percent agree it's essential to see videos from various people and perspectives worldwide, while 96 percent say it's crucial to experience all kinds of videos in one place. Additionally, 93 percent of Gen Z and Millennials also acknowledge that their generation primarily communicates through mobile video.

Trust and Positivity: Cornerstones of Mobile Video Consumption

Trust and safety have emerged as critical factors in mobile video consumption, with a resounding 96 percent of consumers emphasizing their importance. Furthermore, when asked about Snapchat's attributes, 9 in 10 consumers highlighted Trust, Control, and Safety as the platform's most vital qualities. From a brand marketing perspective, the study found that 82 percent of consumers prefer brand ads displayed on safe, accurate, and trustworthy content.

Furthermore, a significant 94 percent of consumers expressed a preference for watching videos in a positive environment. According to the report, Snapchat ads on Discover are 2.1 times more likely to be viewed, as the platform fosters a safe and positive environment. Users are 1.6 times more likely to remember brands advertised on Snapchat than on other platforms.

Building Trust through Familiarity

The research also reveals how engaging with content from chosen creators, publishers, or people users are familiar with creates a trusted environment for watching mobile videos. Gen Z and Millennials exhibit 2.6 times more trust in videos from publishers and 1.3 times more trust in people they know personally than in celebrities/influencers or unfamiliar individuals.

Curiosity and Retention: Driving Engagement

Mobile viewers are 1.2 times more likely to feel curious when watching videos on their mobile devices compared to TV. This presents substantial opportunities for brands, as on average, people retain 95 percent of what they see in a video, in contrast to only 10 percent of what they read in an ad.