Adieu Birdie: OG Twitterati say their goodbyes to the Twitter blue bird

Elon Musk has made the iconic Twitter logo, the blue birdie, his eX. In a major brand overhaul, Musk unveiled that ‘X’ is the micro-blogging platform’s new logo. The logo X has started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter, but the birdie is still nested on the platform’s app. Soon it will fly away. Forever.

According to reports, Musk's rebranding move has wiped out anywhere between $4 billion and $20 billion in value. Musk picked up Twitter for $44 billion in October, 2022. However, things haven’t always worked in his favour since then. Twitter has lost almost half of its advertising revenue since Musk’s takeover. Since then he has also sacked about half of Twitter's 7,500 staff in an effort to cut costs.

Over the years, Twitter has built communities for all sorts of interests such as food, memes, movies, music, politics, infotainment, sports, cat videos, debates, inspiring stories, etc. Storyboard18 reached out to OG Twitterati to bid adieu to the blue birdie in Tweet-sized comment.

D. Ramakrishna, founder and creative director, Cartwheel (@ramkid)

Dear Larry,

Till today, I didn't even know you had a name. It was nice, and not so nice, knowing you. You were stupid, hateful, divisive, and toxic. But you were also funny, clever, inspiring, and caring. You were quite the character. I am just a character. X.

Sambit Mohanty, head of creative, McCann South (@thefullmohanty)

Bukowski said it best, so I’ll quote him as a final adieu:

There’s a bluebird in my heart that wants to get out but I'm too clever, I only let him out at night sometimes when everybody's asleep.

I say, I know that you're there, so don't be sad. Then I put him back.

Raj Nayak, founder, House of Cheer and media veteran (@rajcheerfull)

Going to miss my little blue birdie! She was adorable and taught me effective communication in 180 characters. She gave me a voice to express opinions freely, speak on social issues, and stay connected with real-time news. I also made some wonderful Twitter friends.

Not a fan of the new logo and future plans by Twitter. Maybe I'm reacting too soon, but I fear it'll slowly fade away. Unsure how long I'll stay on the platform, only time will tell. #ByeBlueBirdie

Oindrila Roy, managing director, Publicis Worldwide (@Oinx_roy)

Dear Birdie, thank you for your friendship! I remember the first time we met. I was so nervous, but you made me feel so welcome. You taught me so much! I will always cherish the memories we made together! I wish I didn’t have to see you go!

Sonal Dabral, creative consultant and film director, (@agracadabra)

Bye Bye Birdie. Rest assured your nest has a much better caretaker now. And better still, a great logo too. Farewell chirping, hello soaring.

