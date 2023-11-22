Aditya Roy Kapur signs on as brand ambassador for Marico’s Beardo

Beardo, a male grooming and lifestyle brand from the house of Marico Limited, has announced Aditya Roy Kapur as brand ambassador. Beardo had pre-launch marketing campaign featuring Kapur on an unbranded out-of-home (OOH) display. The display presented two contrasting images of Kapur: one clean-shaven and the other with a beard. The billboard encouraged people to vote for their preferred look using a QR code that redirected them to a polling website. With no context provided, the website hinted at a bet.

Beardo seeded information about the campaign through meme pages, fan pages, influencers, and various digital platforms. A few days into the activation, Kapur finally unveiled the poll results on his social media story - showcasing his fans preferring his bearded look as the clear winner, with the caption, "@beardo.official, you win! Let's chat." A day later, Kapur and Beardo jointly released a launch video on Instagram.

This campaign aimed to harness curiosity, social media engagement, and influencer marketing to achieve its objective of reinforcing the bearded look of Aditya Roy Kapur as the consumer preferred persona and Beardos’ reason for signing him on as an ambassador.

Talking about the collaboration, Kapur said, “This brand is something I relate to, on a personal level. My beard, my style and the attitude I have today, are what makes me, me... This avatar is definitely me as my most BEARDO self, the perfect expression of who I am today. That’s why this collaboration is so special- it feels very authentic to me.”

Sujot Malhotra, CEO of Beardo, describes the new campaign. “Beardo is a personality driven brand that is aspirational and classy. We are thrilled to have Aditya Roy Kapur as a face of our brand and believe this is a win-win partnership with Beardo and Aditya both complementing each other. We really like the new rugged, raw and real persona that Aditya has been embodying lately and we believe he is a great ambassador to millions of men out there on the journey of finding the OG Beardo within.”