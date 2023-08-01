BCCI invites bids for title sponsor rights for its events

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday invited bids from reputed entities for acquiring the title sponsor rights for its events.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non- refundable fee of Rs 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax, the cricket board said in a statement.

The ITT will be available for purchase till August 21, 2023.

In September 2022, Mastercard replaced PayTM as the title sponsor for all international matches (both women and men) held on home ground, domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organised by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in India. This deal is expiring in September. The entire bidding process is expected to be finalised by September 15 before the IND vs AUS ODI series begins on September 22.

It is to be noted that the BCCI has banned businesses that are involved in athleisure and sportswear manufacturing, alcohol products, cryptocurrencies, betting, gambling, real money gaming (excluding fantasy gaming) or tobacco companies to participate in its lead sponsorship bidding process.

In June, BCCI announced that fantasy gaming firm Dream11 has come on board as lead sponsor for the period of three years. It will be seen on Team India's jersey. Dream11 has replaced edtech firm Byju's whose contract expired in March this year and the firm chose not to renew it. The amount of the sponsorship deal money paid by Dream 11 was not revealed. Interestingly, Dream11 was already serving as the official sponsor for the Indian cricket team.