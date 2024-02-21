Beyond Fair and Handsome: Exploring Emami’s diverse brand portfolio and controversies

Established in 1974 by Radhey Shyam Agarwal and Radhey Shyam Goenka, childhood friends, and chartered accountants, Emami started its journey with an initial capital of INR 20,000. Leaving behind secure corporate careers, they ventured into manufacturing personal care items and Ayurvedic remedies under the brand name Emami, operating from a small office in Kolkata.

In the ever-evolving landscape of advertising, Emami has experienced both triumphs and controversies with its marketing campaigns. While some of its advertisements have garnered widespread acclaim for their creativity, effectiveness, and cultural resonance, others have sparked debate, criticism, and even legal battles. Emami's advertising history reflects a dynamic interplay of messaging strategies, cultural sensitivities, and market dynamics. Here are examples of controversial or poorly received advertising campaigns by Emami:

Fair and Handsome Campaigns: Emami's Fair and Handsome advertisements often featured Bollywood actors endorsing the product and implying that using the fairness cream would lead to success and attractiveness. These ads were criticized for promoting colorism and reinforcing stereotypes about beauty standards. One example is an advertisement featuring a darker-skinned individual facing discrimination until they use Fair and Handsome and achieve success, implying that fair skin is necessary for acceptance and success in society.

Misleading Claims: Emami faced scrutiny for advertisements promoting its haircare products such as “7 oils in one damage control hair oil”, which claimed to prevent hair loss, stimulate hair growth, or prevent premature greying without substantial scientific evidence to support these claims. Consumers questioned the effectiveness of these products and the validity of the claims made in the advertisements. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) later affirmed the soundness of the claims of providing ‘Upto 20x stronger hair’ and ‘Upto 96% less hair fall’ stating that the claims have been duly substantiated and do not mislead consumers.

Controversial Messaging: In one instance, Emami faced backlash for an advertisement promoting a skincare product called Fair and Lovely that suggested fairer skin would lead to greater marital prospects and career opportunities for women. For example, an ad depicted a woman not being able to land an air hostess job due to her skin tone, which fixes up once she starts using the fairness cream.

Legal Issues: Emami has been involved in legal disputes over its advertising campaigns. For instance, the company was embroiled in a legal battle with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) over alleged disparaging advertisements for their respective fairness cream products. The legal dispute centered around claims made in Emami's advertisements challenging the effectiveness of HUL's fairness cream products, leading to accusations of false advertising and defamation.

But this was not the case at all times. Emami’s certain campaigns did leave a positive impact on the audience. Here are some examples of successful advertising campaigns by Emami:

Zandu Balm "Peeche Se" Campaign: This ad featured individuals applying Zandu Balm to their backs while singing the catchy jingle "Peeche Se". The ad effectively communicated the product's pain-relieving properties and became widely recognized in India for its memorable tune and simple yet effective messaging. One such ad with a very catchy tune showed a homemaker mom helping her child by applying Zandu balm on her injuries.

Navratna Oil "Thanda Thanda Cool Cool" Campaign: Emami's Navratna Oil advertisements featuring the tagline "Thanda Thanda Cool Cool" became immensely popular. The ads portrayed people experiencing a cool sensation after applying the oil, emphasizing its refreshing and rejuvenating qualities. One of the most iconic ads shows veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as a PA for a manager, suggesting the use of Navratna cooling oil to help deal with the tension and responsibilities of his office.

Boroplus Antiseptic Cream "Winter Cream" Campaign: Emami's Boroplus Antiseptic Cream ads emphasized its effectiveness during winter. The commercials depicted individuals protecting their skin from cold weather with Boroplus, highlighting its moisturizing and healing properties. One very iconic ad showcases Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor playing a violin in a cold environment, talking about the benefits of the winter cream.

He Deodorant "Be Interesting" Campaign: Emami's He Deodorant campaign encouraged individuals to "Be Interesting" by confidently expressing themselves. The ads portrayed people standing out in social situations, associating the brand with charisma and individuality. One of the popular ads shows Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan describing different ‘extreme’ men, such as a guy parkouring across traffic, or another guy driving a flower-laden car.