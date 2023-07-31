comScore

Biz Moves: Havas Media, BBH India, Supari Studios, Team Pumpkin, and W+K India

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements.

By  Storyboard18Jul 31, 2023 7:37 AM
Havas Media Network has been chosen as the media agency-on-record for jewellery brand Joyalukkas where the agency will take charge of driving the media duties for Joyalukkas across all offline channels, encompassing television, print, radio, cinema and out-of-home (OOH). (Representative Image: Philippe Gras via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Havas Media and Joyalukkas

Media arm of Havas India, Havas Media Network has been chosen as the media agency-on-record for jewellery brand Joyalukkas. Here, the agency will take charge of driving the media duties for Joyalukkas across all offline channels, encompassing television, print, radio, cinema and out-of-home (OOH).

BBH India and JAPFA

Full-service global creative agency network has been assigned the creative mandate by pan-Asian brand, industrialised agri-food company JAPFA. The role of the agency will include crafting the integrated, digital-first strategy for the soon-to-be-launched mobile app - JAPFA BEST.

The agency will work closely with the brand team to develop a hyper-local marketing campaign to launch the app in their core markets first.

Supari Studios and Spotify India

The branded content vertical of Kulfi Collective, Supari Studios has won the content marketing mandate of Spotify India post a multi-agency pitch. Among other marketing activities, the vertical will look into creating and executing digital content marketing campaigns for Spotify India’s digital and social channels.

Team Pumpkin and Plum Goodness

Integrated marketing agency Team Pumpkin has been appointed as the performance marketing partner for Plum Goodness for the second consecutive year. Here, their focus will be on bottom-of-the-funnel initiatives.

Wieden + Kennedy and G-SHOCK India

Global watch brand G-SHOCK based in India has appointed advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy as their creative agency on record.

(Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy)


First Published on Jul 31, 2023 7:37 AM

