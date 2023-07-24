Biz Moves: OMD, Wunderman Thompson, Havas Media and Everest Brand Solutions

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

OMD India and SUGAR Cosmetics

OMD, that's part of the Omnicom Media Group, has won the media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics. The account, which was won following a competitive pitch, will see the agency handle the end-to-end media strategy for SUGAR Cosmetics.

The mandate of OMD India will include providing innovative and forward-leaning solutions that deliver to SUGAR Cosmetics’ business objectives. This is followed by offering strategic support as it looks to the future with aspirations to scale as a global cosmetic brand.

Wunderman Thompson India and Vivo India

Wunderman Thomspon has been appointed by smartphone brand Vivo as the Agency-on-Record (AOR). The mandate, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency handle Vivo’s product portfolio. Here, they will handle three product series (V series, Y series and Series T). The agency will conceptualise and carry out integrated marketing campaigns and digital initiatives for the brand.

Wunderman Thompson India and Cult.Sport

Cult.Sport - from the house of Cure.Fit, has awarded its integrated creative mandate to Wunderman Thompson India. The account, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency provide strategic and creative services for the brand which will cut across geographies, demographics, and mind-sets.

Havas Media and Capri Global Capital

Havas Media Network India, the media arm of Havas India, has won the integrated Media mandate for Capri Loans, a brand of Capri Global Capital, a diversified non-banking financial company. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

Havas Media India will leverage its integrated approach to drive the accomplishment and enhance visibility of Capri Loans’ Gold Loan, MSME Loan and Home Loan products. The agency will provide innovative media strategies and manage all aspects of media planning. In addition, Havas Play with its combined expertise in sports, entertainment and content will support the sports initiatives of Capri Global.

Everest Brand Solutions and Purva Land

Bangalore based plotted land developer, Purva Land, which is part of the Purvankara Group has assigned its creative and digital business to Everest Brand Solutions.