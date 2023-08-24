Brand Blitz Quiz: Here are the contenders for the regional finals

The National Prelims of Storyboard18’s Brand Blitz Quiz was super fun and entertaining. We had participants from 80 plus cities joining in for India's First Panel Business Quiz Show. We received over 600 registrations from different parts of India including Shillong, Bokaro, Thrissur, Tezpur, Surat, Trichy, among top metros.

Sai Ganesh, founder of India Wants To Know, our quiz master was joined by Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovation, a panellist for the National Prelims. The duo shared several unheard brand stories and fun-facts. After intense 5 rounds, the Regional Finals' contenders were locked in. Here are the contenders who will be contesting.

Devaiah Bopanna, co-founder, Moonshot and Saksham Jadon, founder, Youngun will be co-panelists for the South Regional Final round on August 27th.

Roshan Abbas, co-founder, Kommune India and Varun Duggirala, founder, Plot Device Entertainment will join us for the North Regional Final round on September 3rd.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay (aka The English Nut), former chairman and CCO, 82.5 Communications and Tista Sen, CEO and CCO, Ladyfinger are the co-panelists for East Regional Final round on September 10th.

All the regional rounds and finale will live-streamed on CNBC TV-18's YouTube Channel. All prices are courtesy of Ajio e-vouchers.