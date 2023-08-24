Did you know Twitter’s logo was inspired by an American basketball legend?

We at Storyboard18 decided to have some fun with brand nerds from the Indian advertising and marketing community. As a pre-cursor to Brand Blitz Quiz we got Sai Ganesh, founder, India Wants To Know and to quiz angel investor and business strategist Lloyd Mathias, communications strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan and indie creative shop - Talented's founding member Sanket Audhi.

Ganesh, who is also the quiz master of Brand Blitz Quiz, asked Srinivasan asked a question - which company named its logo/mascot after a basketball legend? The answer to this is an interesting one.

Veteran American basketball player Larry Joe Bird, famously known as “Larry Legend” inspired the logo of Twitter's 'blue bird’. Twitter was launched in 2006 and underwent a rebranding on July 23 and is now known as X.

Mathias had an interesting story to share about the brand. The first tweet by former chief executive officer of the platform Jack Dorsey was auctioned for $48 million when Twitter was founded 17 years ago. That kicked off the trend for future social media platforms where users would rush to be the first to put out a message.

When Mark Zuckerberg introduced Threads in July 2023, the majority were saving Zuckerberg's first thread with the hopes to auction it for a tonne of money.

