Watch what happened when we quizzed Lloyd Mathias, Karthik Srinivasan and Sanket Audhi (Part 2): Brand Blitz Quiz

Storyboard18's Brand Blitz Quiz, India's First Panel Business Quiz, decided to have some fun with brand geeks from the Indian advertising and marketing community. We got Sai Ganesh, founder, India Wants To Know and the quiz master of Brand Blitz Quiz, to quiz angel investor and business strategist Lloyd Mathias; communications strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan; and indie creative shop Talented's creative and founding member Sanket Audhi.
In this the Pilot Episode of the Brand Blitz Quiz, Ganesh asked Mathias, Srinivasan, and Audhi questions on ads from the past that evoked nostalgia. The episode also captures unheard brand stories, interesting points of view on iconic campaigns, and the impact it had on consumers.
Watch part two of the Pilot Episode here: