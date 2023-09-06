comScore

Quantum Brief

Find out which Indian political party got the rights for Billy Joel’s Grammy-nominated song

The Samajwadi Party had bought rights to Billy Joel's popular song "We didn't start the fire" and reworked the lyrics in Hindi to promote Mulayam Singh Yadav before the 2014 general elections.

By  Storyboard18Sep 6, 2023 4:17 PM
Find out which Indian political party got the rights for Billy Joel’s Grammy-nominated song
Almost 10 years ago, Mulayam Singh’s Samajwadi Party had bought the rights to Billy Joel's popular song. To attract young voters, the party chose the American singer’s 1989 hit and adapted it into Hindi ahead of the 2014 general elections. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

Storyboard18's Brand Blitz Quiz, India's First Panel Business Quiz, decided to have some fun with brand nerds from the Indian advertising and marketing community. We got Sai Ganesh, founder, India Wants to Know, and Varun Duggirala, founder, Plot Device Entertainment, to join us for the North Regional Final round on September 3.

During the North Regional final round, Ganesh asked which Indian organisation was the first of its kind to get the rights for Billy Joel’s ‘We didn’t start the fire’ for us in an ad campaign in 2014. One of the teams who go by the name "Going through a Faiz" came up with the right answer - Man se hai Mulayam by the Samajwadi Party.

Duggirala said, “It’s one of my favourite political surprises for that election. That’s the only way I look at this song now.”

Almost 10 years ago, Mulayam Singh’s Samajwadi Party had bought the rights to Billy Joel's popular song. To attract young voters, the party chose the American singer’s 1989 hit and adapted it into Hindi ahead of the 2014 general elections.

According to Javed Ali, who had sung the Hindi version of the hit, it was Akhilesh Yadav (Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son) who had bought the song’s rights. It was his idea to use the song as the party’s anthem. Apparently, the lyrics were reworked lyrics to portray the party’s ideologies.


Tags
First Published on Sep 6, 2023 3:35 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Regulatory delays prolong legal ambiguity as betting firms continue to openly advertise

Regulatory delays prolong legal ambiguity as betting firms continue to openly advertise

Quantum Brief

AI threat: Indian news outlets seek balanced way to handle OpenAI's web crawler to protect content

AI threat: Indian news outlets seek balanced way to handle OpenAI's web crawler to protect content

Quantum Brief

PM Modi’s exclusive interview to Moneycontrol: What message does it carry?

PM Modi’s exclusive interview to Moneycontrol: What message does it carry?

Quantum Brief

Tata Consumer falls 2% after denying reports of buying Haldiram stake

Tata Consumer falls 2% after denying reports of buying Haldiram stake

Quantum Brief

Global news: HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as its media agency

Global news: HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as its media agency

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Initiative’s Aarathi Bhat and Anjali Nand Kumar

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Initiative’s Aarathi Bhat and Anjali Nand Kumar

Quantum Brief

Exclusive: Banning or targeting gaming has become a politically fashionable move, says Ashneer Grover

Exclusive: Banning or targeting gaming has become a politically fashionable move, says Ashneer Grover

Quantum Brief

Limca Sportz turns official sports drink for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Limca Sportz turns official sports drink for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup