Burger King's new campaign seeks to rename McDonald Island

Burger King and McDonald’s are the two fast food giants historically known to battle against each other through their creative advertisements and strategies. Recently, Burger King Brazil has sent out a campaign to rename a remote volcanic island, labelled as ‘McDonald Island’ on Google Maps. Joining hands with Whopper fans, the American multinational chain invited its sincere customers to attain their support in this journey.

Located in the Indian Ocean, between Madagascar and Antarctica, this small and unassuming landmass is the central point of Burger King’s lighthearted endeavour.

The concept being the brainchild of DM9 Brazil, the campaign showcases a two minute mockumentary to amuse the viewers. They use an active volcano on an empty island as their tool for creativity. You can sense a tone of amusement yet seriousness in the commentator's voice, which closely resembles that of Sir David Attenborough, the renowned British broadcaster.

The hidden island becomes a symbol of Burger King’s rivalry with McDonald’s. Through its appealing visuals and sharp commentary, the mockumentary portrays Burger King as an unconventional brand that has the potential to reach a wider customer base. The island becomes a vibrant battleground for brand distinction, where Burger King stakes its claim to uniqueness.

Instead of keeping the campaign limited to the mockumentary, Burger King invited the audience to become active players. The advertisement guides viewers to use Google Maps and find the island using the exact coordinates: 53°04'35.69"S 73°30'49.18''E. Participants are encouraged to share their interest in seeing the island become "Whopper Island" by commenting with the hashtag #IlhaWhopper. To keep them engaged, Burger King also announced Whopper coupons as a reward.

The brand managed to make a simple act of renaming a very intriguing story by utilising an unknown and obscure island to its full potential. The interactive aspect ensures that consumers actively engage, turning the campaign from a humorous promotion into a collective experience.