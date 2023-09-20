Coca-Cola's Maaza launches premium segment with Mango Lassi in new campaign with Ananya Panday

Maaza, Coca-Cola India’s homegrown mango drink has recently launched its premium segment with Mango Lassi in a new campaign "Rush Nahi, Sip Karo" featuring Ananya Panday.

Conceptualized by T&P (as a part of OpenX from WPP), the new TVC featuring Panday conveys "Rush Nahi, Sip Karo" to the audience, a message that pencapsulates the essence of Maaza Magic’s core product proposition. The idea behind the campaign is to encourage consumers to take their time and savour the delicious taste of Maaza Mango Lassi at their preferred leisure.

Announcing the launch of the new variant, Ajay Konale, senior director marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Maaza is a homegrown legacy brand and has been cherished by Indians for decades across generations. With the launch of Maaza Mango Lassi, we aspire to revive nostalgic memories of traditional flavours fused with a contemporary twist. We are delighted to have Ananya Panday on board as our brand ambassador, whose vibrant and dynamic persona aligns perfectly with Maaza's brand ethos.”