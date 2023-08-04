Rajya Sabha passes the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 3. The bill aims to replace the existing Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.

“This bill, which rids us of the colonial mindset, is a dynamic step towards promoting transparency, ease of doing business and freedom of the press,” said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. “This bill, while ensuring freedom of the press, will also promote many budding writers who can freely express themselves on a variety of issues,” he added.

While law required newspapers, magazines, and books to be registered. The new bill adds periodicals to the list, which includes publications with news or comments on news. Under the law, the printer or publisher must declare their information to the District Magistrate (DM). The DM then sends the declaration to the Press Registrar, who issues a registration certificate. This declaration is necessary for publishing newspapers. The new bill allows periodical publishers to apply for a registration certificate online with the Press Registrar General and a local authority.

However, the bill also clearly mentions that, ‘no person who has been convicted by any court for an offence— (a) involving terrorist act or unlawful activity; or (b) for having done anything against the security of the State, shall bring out a periodical.’

As per the bill, an exact reproduction of a foreign periodical may be printed in India but only with the prior approval of the central government.

The new bill also creates the role of Press Registrar General of India, who will issue registration certificates for all periodicals. The Press Registrar General has other responsibilities like maintaining a record of periodicals, setting guidelines for their titles, checking circulation figures, and managing registrations, including suspension or cancellation when needed.

Registration of printing press has also been simplified by the bill. The Act required a printing press to be declared before the DM. The Bill however allows for information regarding printing presses to be submitted to the Press Registrar General through an online portal.

The Bill also empowers the Press Registrar General to suspend a periodical's registration for at least 30 days, which can be extended to 180 days. Primary reasons for suspension could include, obtaining registration by providing false information, irregularity in publishing of periodicals or furnishing false details in the annual statements.

Registration may also be canceled if the periodical has the same or a similar title as another periodical, or if the owner/publisher has been convicted of a terrorist act, unlawful activity, or acted against the security of the state.