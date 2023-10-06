Indian brands leverage emotional connect of cricket, align campaigns with World Cup

In the lead-up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, several Indian brands are strategically aligning their festive season campaigns with the cricketing calendar.

Names such as Luxor, Zomato, Porter, ITC, Foxtale, Sleepwell, Axis Bank, Senco Gold & Diamonds, Impresario Hospitality, Maruti Suzuki, and others have recently unveiled their new campaigns. Industry experts say these brands are capitalising on the viewership that cricket commands in India, leveraging the emotional connect and festive spirit associated with the World Cup.

“I can’t think of a better opportunity to tell the world about my brand,” said Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

“This is the biggest cricketing spectacle and it’s happening on home soil. There is some serious patriotism flying around. It’s only natural for advertisers to want a piece of the action, whether India reaches the final or not. You’re looking at 45 odd days of viewing and a captive audience to be won,” Malkani said.

Meanwhile, industry estimates project that brands are poised to invest approximately Rs 2,000 crore in advertising spots on streaming platforms. Television airtime has been sold at approximately Rs 30 lakh for a 10-second slot.

The expectation is maximum reach and engagement.

Brands are also aligning their messaging with patriotic sentiments around cricket.

“Without a doubt, we are a passionate nation of cricket fans. This cricket season is unique in that it is taking place during the festive season. We want consumers to associate our brand with efficient and reliable delivery services. Given that the term delivery holds importance in both cricket and logistics, the World Cup is the perfect opportunity for us to emphasise and reinforce our core promise of delivery of anything, anywhere, anytime,” said Mohit Rathi, Vice President, Customer Growth and Engagement, at logistics company Porter.

Porter has also launched a World Cup campaign to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar during India's games.

Advertisers, however, are not just looking at Disney+ Hotstar for amplifying viewership.