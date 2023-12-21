Fourteen editions later, how is NH7 Weekender working for Bacardi? Find out.

Did you know that India is the world's largest consumer of rum. The country is a large market for global major Bacardi, which makes the planet's most recognisable rum brand.

"We control a majority of the market share in the international rum space in India and across the globe. We are growing at 20 percent CAGR in rum and the onus is on us to grow this category through the introduction of our aged rums," says Sameeksha Uniyal, brand lead at Bacardi India, in an interview with Storyboard18.

Unlike other brands across categories and sectors, alcohol beverage brands are bound by tight advertising regulations in India which significantly limits what brands can do to reach consumers. As a result, over the years, brands in categories like alcobev resorted to surrogate advertising, selling CDs, bottled water and whatnot under their brand names instead of vodka and rum, leveraging media and tentpole events like the recently concluded cricket World Cup.

But Bacardi did play on that pitch and nor does it do surrogate advertising, as per Uniyal.

She tells us Bacardi’s marketing strategies are designed to connect with consumers in areas of their interest, keeping the law of the land in mind. The company markets its products through signature events like 'Weekend at Casa Bacardi' and 'Bacardi House of Mood,' which help establish its brand ethos centred around "experience, fun, and culture. This approach leads to its mantra in all its advertising," she says.

An ideal example of the alcobev company's approach is the NH7 Weekender.

NH7 Weekender, which is in its 14th year, is a multicultural festival that offers unique experiences. Bacardi has built a community over 14 years, with fans attending year after year. The festival is a platform for upcoming Indian talent, aligning with Bacardi's core value of building connections.

"Our marketing mix aims to inform fans about dates and artists. We use a combination of social media, OOH, radio, influencer channels, and on-ground activations. Our partnership with SOCIAL and influencer kits are part of this strategy," says Uniyal, about how the company approaches its event properties and experiences like the NH7 Weekender.

Experiential marketing

According to Uniyal, this is the time when people go to outdoor venues and seek avenues for experiences. For Bacardi, it becomes important to be there at such times, when people gather together.

“Besides that, of course, we depend a lot on our advocacy teams in terms of helping out,” says Uniyal.

It's also that time of year for cheer and cheers. Bacardi’s aim is to provide consumers with great-tasting drinks, especially since hosting activities increase significantly during the festive season. To support this, the company leads with recipes and ways of hosting. It also offers a Good Spirited Hosting Guide, which focuses on elevating the drinking experience with cocktail recipes and responsible gathering suggestions.

The goal each year is to create a space that transcends music culture and inclusivity, celebrating unity, Uniyal tells us. This year, Bacardi showcased diverse genres, including retro, with artists like Daler Mehndi and Euphoria.

Over the years, the Weekender has also become about discovering up-and-coming artists such as OAFF & Savera, Lisa Mishra, and Mary Ann Alexander.

This year, the Bacardi NH7 Weekender moved to a new 25-acre venue in Pune.