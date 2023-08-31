Glance teams up with Jackie Shroff for new ad campaign

Last week, a video of Jackie Shroff talking to the media went viral on several social media channels. In the video, Jackie Shroff can be seen posing for photographers before getting into his car. Though he was in a hurry, he spent few minutes interacting with the photographers, who asked what he does on when he gets bored, and especially during travel. Jackie with his signature grin, unveiled his secret travel companion – his Glance-enabled smartphone. The video, shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle went viral, and has received more than 1.7mn views, over 100,000 likes and comments, and has been shared more than 10,000 times in 24 hours.

Following this episode, Glance roped in Jackie Shroff for their latest campaign, #UnlockNahiKarneKa. The campaign encourages Indians to embrace Glance’s smart lock screen that has over 200 million active users in the country already.

In a series of fun videos, Jackie Shroff in his full Jaggu Dada style introduces Glance smart lock screen and explains how it transforms user experience by presenting everything directly on the lock screen, eliminating the need for tedious searches and clicks.

Through these engaging videos, he takes on the role of an educator, showing his charisma and wit as he enlightens the paparazzi and consumers about the benefits of Glance. In fact, he also reveals to them how he effortlessly accesses tailored content, plays hyper casual, free to play games, watches live shows, indulges in shopping through Roposo integrations, and more, all without unlocking his smartphone.

Speaking about the campaign, Jackie Shroff said, "Glance is packed with some unbelievable features and I connected with the platform instantly. Now, whenever I have free time or want to take it easy, I spend time on Glance smart lock screen."