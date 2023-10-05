comScore

Quantum Brief

Global brands set to make a splash in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

As World Cup kicks off major corporations like Coca-Cola, Google Pay, and Hindustan Unilever vie for the attention of India’s 1.4 billion cricket enthusiasts.

By  Storyboard18Oct 5, 2023 1:53 PM
Global brands set to make a splash in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Disney Star, the exclusive TV broadcaster for the World Cup in India, announced a partnership with 26 sponsors, including Booking.com BV and liquor company Diageo Plc, as stated in a statement shared by the company on Wednesday.

Global brands are spending generously in ICC men’s cricket World Cup 2023. The tournament, scheduled from October 5 to mid-November, is a prime opportunity for brands to connect with the cricket-enthusiastic population of 1.4 billion. While brands are eyeing the global viewership that World Cup guarantees, what brands are mostly after is the viewership that the India market offers.

Inventory sales is driven by not just the event's widespread popularity but also because it is coinciding with the festival season.

Companies like Coca-Cola Co., Google Pay by Alphabet Inc., and Hindustan Unilever are among the prominent brands securing airtime during the World Cup. Additionally, official partners of the ICC include major names such as Saudi Aramco, Emirates, and Nissan Motor Co.

In a Bloomberg report, Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda said, “It’s the consumers in the world’s most populous nation who are the biggest prize, particularly for foreign brands.” “Cricket has less fanfare globally as compared to other sports like soccer, but the kind of frenzy you witness in India around cricket is not present elsewhere,” he said.

Brands are likely to spend about Rs 20 billion in advertisement spots on streaming platforms during the tournament, estimates. Anticipated to reach Rs 30 lakh for a 10-second slot, advertising rates for the World Cup are poised to surge further, close to the tournament. Disney Star, the exclusive TV broadcaster for the World Cup in India, announced a partnership with 26 sponsors, including Booking.com BV and liquor company Diageo Plc, as stated in a statement shared by the company on Wednesday.


Tags
First Published on Oct 5, 2023 1:53 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

From Flipkart to Google, brands are making billboards great again

From Flipkart to Google, brands are making billboards great again

Quantum Brief

Luxor launches new ad film ft. Virat Kohli ahead of World Cup

Luxor launches new ad film ft. Virat Kohli ahead of World Cup

Quantum Brief

Indian Hotels, IndiGo, Varun Beverages on frontfoot for cricket World Cup

Indian Hotels, IndiGo, Varun Beverages on frontfoot for cricket World Cup

Quantum Brief

Bata India launches athleisure clothing under ‘Power Apparel’

Bata India launches athleisure clothing under ‘Power Apparel’

Quantum Brief

Panasonic Life Solutions India launches new TVC ‘Load Lega Leader’ amidst ICC World Cup 2023

Panasonic Life Solutions India launches new TVC ‘Load Lega Leader’ amidst ICC World Cup 2023

Quantum Brief

Apple’s chief executive officer Tim Cook makes $41.5 million after taxes

Apple’s chief executive officer Tim Cook makes $41.5 million after taxes

Quantum Brief

Every common man can be stylish; every person can be a celebrity: Bata's Badri Beriwal

Every common man can be stylish; every person can be a celebrity: Bata's Badri Beriwal