Google announces 30000 layoffs from ad sales division post new AI innovation

Amidst all the layoff news, Google has now added 30000 employees to the running tally. The tech giant is planning to let go of 30000 employees from its ad sales unit after its recent advancements in artificial intelligence said president of the Americas and global partners Sean Downey last week. As per a news report, new innovations can automatically suggest and create ads for customers, requiring basically, no human intervention. This development renders the ad sales unit essentially redundant.