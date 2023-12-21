Government prepares to release Digital Personal Data Protection Law Draft Rules; January notification expected

The government is gearing up to release the draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Law, with the official notification scheduled for January.

According to reports, this information was shared during a stakeholder meeting convened by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and chaired by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

After releasing the draft rules for consultation, the government intends to allocate a week for industry stakeholders to provide feedback.

Representatives from various IT companies, along with major social media platforms such as Meta, Google, and Snap, were present at the December 20 meeting. Reports also suggest, several US-based companies requested an extension for the consultation period, citing the ongoing holiday season in other countries.

Key focus areas for meeting were topics such as the rights of data principals, children's data, consent mechanisms, notice procedures, and other provisions outlined in the DPDP Law, which was passed by Parliament in August.