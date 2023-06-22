comScore

Quantum Brief

InMobi announces global sustainability commitment with Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

In addition to annual participation in Givsly’s Season Without Swag, a campaign to replace material gifts with nonprofit donations during the holiday season, InMobi will share the stage with Givsly at Cannes Lions 2023 to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and the path that can be taken for a sustainable ad tech stack.

By  Storyboard18Jun 22, 2023 2:35 PM
InMobi announces global sustainability commitment with Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)
InMobi’s official commitment to 'Near Term' and 'Net-Zero' categories on SBTi’s target dashboard initiates a 24-month goal validation process, at the end of which InMobi will commit to ambitious Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions reduction targets in line with SBTi sector guidelines and the GHG Protocol standards. (Representational image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

InMobi, today announced its global sustainability commitment with Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), an organization that drives climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement. More than 4,000 businesses around the world partner with SBTi to reach net-zero carbon emissions and help curb global warming.

InMobi’s official commitment to 'Near Term' and 'Net-Zero' categories on SBTi’s target dashboard initiates a 24-month goal validation process, at the end of which InMobi will commit to ambitious Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions reduction targets in line with SBTi sector guidelines and the GHG Protocol standards.

"InMobi’s science-based targets commitment is a pivotal step in our journey for decarbonization and a net-zero climate goal. In the coming year, we will execute a clear strategy to maximize energy efficiency and minimize waste in our operations,” says Rishi Bedi, managing director, Asia Pacific at InMobi. " We look forward to working with our partners in the programmatic advertising space to create a more sustainable ecosystem, one impression at a time.”

InMobi continues its partnership for the second year with Givsly, the purpose driven B2B marketing solution. In addition to annual participation in Givsly’s Season Without Swag, a campaign to replace material gifts with nonprofit donations during the holiday season, InMobi will share the stage with Givsly at Cannes Lions 2023 to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and the path that can be taken for a sustainable ad tech stack.

InMobi is also a founding member of AdTechCares, a 501 (c)(3) organization that leverages ad tech to combat misinformation and keep humanity well. Most recently, InMobi was the primary audience partner in its campaign with AdTechCares and Project Drawdown, a nonprofit organization working to reduce greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere. The global campaign encourages climate action through powerful messaging that targets individual and systemic changemakers.


Tags
First Published on Jun 22, 2023 2:35 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Quantum Brief

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Quantum Brief

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Quantum Brief

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

Quantum Brief

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Quantum Brief

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Quantum Brief

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad