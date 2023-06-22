InMobi announces global sustainability commitment with Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

InMobi, today announced its global sustainability commitment with Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), an organization that drives climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement. More than 4,000 businesses around the world partner with SBTi to reach net-zero carbon emissions and help curb global warming.

InMobi’s official commitment to 'Near Term' and 'Net-Zero' categories on SBTi’s target dashboard initiates a 24-month goal validation process, at the end of which InMobi will commit to ambitious Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions reduction targets in line with SBTi sector guidelines and the GHG Protocol standards.

"InMobi’s science-based targets commitment is a pivotal step in our journey for decarbonization and a net-zero climate goal. In the coming year, we will execute a clear strategy to maximize energy efficiency and minimize waste in our operations,” says Rishi Bedi, managing director, Asia Pacific at InMobi. " We look forward to working with our partners in the programmatic advertising space to create a more sustainable ecosystem, one impression at a time.”

InMobi continues its partnership for the second year with Givsly, the purpose driven B2B marketing solution. In addition to annual participation in Givsly’s Season Without Swag, a campaign to replace material gifts with nonprofit donations during the holiday season, InMobi will share the stage with Givsly at Cannes Lions 2023 to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and the path that can be taken for a sustainable ad tech stack.