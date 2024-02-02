Joyalukkas teams up with Havas for Pongal campaign

Joyalukkas, jewellery brand from South India recently released a campaign in observance of this year's Pongal festival. Havas Media Network India is the brand’s media agency.

Aligned with the sentiment of the festival, the Havas Media Network India team devised a campaign for Pongal. The campaign leveraged the influence of mass media to engage with individuals on this occasion.

Drawing from Joyalukkas’ customer base in Chennai, a select group of more than 500 households were identified. The agency partnered with Dinamalar, a widely read Tamil newspaper, and custom created the newspaper featuring shortlisted customer names on the front page, wishing them with ‘Pongal greetings’. The distribution of these customized newspapers presented a logistical challenge, given that the selected names were scattered throughout the city. This challenge was effectively addressed by assigning each area to a delivery personnel well-acquainted with the locality. The Dinamalar team, sporting bespoke T-shirts, commenced the delivery process throughout the city.

In the early hours of January 15, the personalized newspapers were printed and dispatched to their respective destinations in eco-friendly packaging. To enhance the personalized touch of this initiative, freshly prepared sweet Pongal was also included. 48 delivery personnel were entrusted with the responsibility of delivering the newspapers within a 2-hour window, covering a total distance of 500 kilometers.

Expressing his delight over the success of this campaign, Baby George, CEO, Joyalukkas, remarked, "Joyalukkas has consistently distinguished itself through exceptional designs and commitment to quality, keeping our customers—our most valuable asset in mind. This inventive campaign pleasantly surprised them, bringing added joy to their Pongal celebrations. We are pleased to be the conduit for adding special moments to their lives. We truly appreciate the efforts of the Havas Media India team for the campaign’s successful execution."