L&K Saatchi and Saatchi bags the integrated creative account of Dunkin’ India: Reports

L&K Saatchi and Saatchi will handle the brand's mainline and digital duties.

By  Storyboard18Sep 20, 2023 9:35 AM
The account will be handled by the agency’s Gurugram office. (Representative Image: Marc A via Unsplash)

L&K Saatchi and Saatchi has won the integrated creative account of Dunkin’ India, a franchisor of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs). The account, won post a multi-agency pitch, will see the L&K Saatchi and Saatchi handle mainline and digital duties.

The account will be handled by the agency’s Gurugram office.

In August, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi won the media mandate of Captain Steel, a TMT bar producer. The other brands handled by the agency include JioMart, Grupo Bimbo where the agency is managing its integrated, creative and media duties.

Dunkin’ India’s outlets, which are operated by Jubilant Food across India, competes with Starbucks, Blue Tokai, Barista, Tim Hortons and Pret A Manger.


First Published on Sep 20, 2023 9:35 AM

